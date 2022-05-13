Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,015. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $514.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

