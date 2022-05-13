Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $120,844,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726,676. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

