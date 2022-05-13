Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Acquires C$23,800.00 in Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) Director George Salamis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$23,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,900.

Integra Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.22. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$76.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

