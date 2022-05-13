Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Intapp stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,541. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intapp by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intapp by 26,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

