Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

