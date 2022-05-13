Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a C$210.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$211.50.

IFC traded up C$1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,536. The stock has a market cap of C$31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$156.61 and a one year high of C$190.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$182.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.58.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

