Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

IFCZF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.84. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

