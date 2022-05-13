Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.46% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $154,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $15.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,353. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.04 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

