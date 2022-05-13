Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $1,598,436.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TEL opened at $122.61 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
