Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $1,598,436.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TEL opened at $122.61 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

