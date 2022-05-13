Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 5,198 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STEM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 7,450,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,734. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $994.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

