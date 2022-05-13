Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Major Shareholder Sells 214,400,000.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 76.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

