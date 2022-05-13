Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Sells 2,709 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $13.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 432,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

