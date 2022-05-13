Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells $21,907.50 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $21,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Lawrence Phelan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $15,882.48.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $4,800,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 266,901 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.