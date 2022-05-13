Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells 92,400 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 92,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,103.

Eric Lloyd Toews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 8th, Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$1,591,600.00.

MEG traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

