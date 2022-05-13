Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 911,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
