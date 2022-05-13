Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 911,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.