Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 487,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,834. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.