Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Sells $1,027,421.44 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

