Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 5,179 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,954. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

