Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,128. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $886.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

