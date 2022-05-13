Insider Buying: ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Vafa Jamali bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $22.22 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

