Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Buys 94,540 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENGGet Rating) insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,614.80 ($72,265.81).

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £50.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.53.

About Ten Lifestyle Group (Get Rating)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Stories

