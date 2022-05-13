Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Buys 94,540 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,614.80 ($72,265.81).
Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £50.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.53.
About Ten Lifestyle Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.