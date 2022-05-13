Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Buys 94,540 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,614.80 ($72,265.81).

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £50.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.53.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

