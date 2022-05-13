Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) CFO Rodney Kb Young purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,184.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 413,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.99.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
