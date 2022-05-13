Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires 106,455 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,329,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,089.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 15,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.