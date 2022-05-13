Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires 106,455 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,329,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,089.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.
- On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 15,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
