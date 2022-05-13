Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £201.62 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Leanne Johnson purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.31) per share, for a total transaction of £201.62 ($248.58).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.20) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.32) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.71) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

