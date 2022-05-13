Insider Buying: Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys 21,390 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,951.40 ($18,716.25).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Investment alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,720 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,866.76 ($19,351.92).

On Friday, May 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,135 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$25,893.61 ($17,981.67).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,334 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,474.87 ($18,385.33).

On Monday, May 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 7,665 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,186.79 ($7,074.16).

On Thursday, April 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 8,154 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,804.05 ($7,502.81).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,047 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,362.51 ($9,279.52).

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,582.46 ($21,932.26).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,276.91 ($50,886.74).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.