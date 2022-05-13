Insider Buying: Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 1,843,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,863. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.