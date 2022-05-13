Insider Buying: Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 1,843,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,863. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.