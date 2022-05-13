Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Amy Valentine Forrestal purchased 2,500 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $23,757.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 42,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,466. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $90.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

