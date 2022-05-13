Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCTH stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 84,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 209.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

