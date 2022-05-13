Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Director Buys $16,626.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,510,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,819.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.