Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Purchases $11,162.50 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Teresa Gilio acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $11,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,020.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

