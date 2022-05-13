Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $1,217,500.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $1,217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,723,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,725,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

