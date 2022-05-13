Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 3,158,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,701. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

