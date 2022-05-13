Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 3.9% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 2,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.