Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of INO opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

