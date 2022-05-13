Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Inotiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inotiv stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 68,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

