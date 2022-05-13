Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Inotiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Inotiv stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 68,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.24.
In other news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NOTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
