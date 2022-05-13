INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Purchases $292,706.64 in Stock

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 100,242 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $292,706.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,725,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
INNOVATE Company Profile (Get Rating)
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
