INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Purchases $292,706.64 in Stock

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 100,242 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $292,706.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,725,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in INNOVATE in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in INNOVATE by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

