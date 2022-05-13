Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,277. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

