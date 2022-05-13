Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 672 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,408. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

