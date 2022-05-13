Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,327 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 263,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,229,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,378,000 after purchasing an additional 533,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

AEP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. 14,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

