Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,759 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.69. 31,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,628. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.