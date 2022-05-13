Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.23. 11,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,401. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.05 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.