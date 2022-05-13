indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,655 shares of company stock worth $2,268,945 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 70.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

