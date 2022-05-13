Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

