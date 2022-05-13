Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

VAW traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $179.97. 43,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,735. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

