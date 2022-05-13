Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,756. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.