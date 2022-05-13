Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

