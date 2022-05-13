Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 2,510,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.