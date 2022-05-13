Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.63. 1,072,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The firm has a market cap of $534.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

