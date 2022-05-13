Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of PBP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.