Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $158.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

